Albany installing temporary curb extensions to test bicycle infrastructure updates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is hosting a small series of demonstrations to get feedback and test bike and pedestrian improvement projects around the city. This is part of ongoing updates to Albany’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan by the city’s Department of Planning and Development.

At Eagle Street and Morton Avenue, the city is installing temporary “curb extensions” as a possible method to slow down vehicles as they enter the intersection, and shorten the distance pedestrians must cross.

Next week, curb extensions at the intersection of Brevator Street and Melrose Avenue will be temporarily installed, and Melrose Avenue will become a “bicycle boulevard.” Bicycle boulevards are neighborhood streets with slower speeds and ample signage to make it safer for cyclists. A “sharrow” on a street like this indicates that bike and vehicle traffic is integrated, and cars must share the road by giving access and space to cyclists.

Planning Department Staff will be available at the following times to collect feedback on potential infrastructure projects like these:

Intersection of Eagle Street and Morton Avenue September 11: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. September 12: 10 a.m. to noon

Melrose Avenue and Brevator Street September 18: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. September 19: 10 a.m. to noon



