ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An incarcerated man at the Albany County Correctional Facility can add aggravated harassment to his list of charges after he allegedly threw feces at Corrections Officers inside the jail. Ian Neely, 27, was being held on weapons charges before the incident took place on September 26.

The new charge being brought against Neely, aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, is a felony that could add one to five years to his prison sentence. Neely was arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court Monday and sent back to county lockup.