ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany High School is reviewing its security procedures after officials said a knife was found during a fight between two students. This prompted the school to go into lockdown around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Albany Police Department responded to help the school’s security staff. The school began transitioning to hold-in-place procedures shortly after 1:30 p.m. and resumed normal operations around 2:15 p.m.

“The safety and security of all of our students and employees is critically important throughout our school district,” said Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams. “We are reviewing all aspects of Tuesday’s incident and will address the need for any new procedures that we determine are necessary.”

School officials said there were no injuries, and police arrested the students involved. Albany High School will also follow the Student Code of Conduct in regards to the incident.