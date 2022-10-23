ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany’s South end. The funding will go to Steamboat Square, an Albany Housing Authority (AHA) residential complex in Albany’s South End neighborhood. The announcement was made on Friday.

The project itself looks to add environmental benefits and cut costs, updating large multifamily buildings with state-of-the-art energy-saving measures. The project also includes a “greening initiative,” which will look to reduce air pollution and mitigate extreme heat in the Steamboat Square community.

“The Steamboat Square project illustrates what can be done to provide energy efficient, comfortable, and healthy homes for New York families living in historically underserved communities as we diligently work to achieve Governor Hochul’s goal of two million climate-friendly homes by 2030,” said Doreen M. Harris, CEO, and President of NYSERDA. “NYSERDA is proud to partner with New York Attorney General James on this endeavor and we look forward to continuing to support efforts like this to help bolster vibrant, inclusive communities throughout New York state.”

“Far too often, low-income communities and communities of color are unfairly burdened with higher-cost, lower-comfort homes due to a lack of investment in new energy- and cost-saving technology,” said Attorney General James. “With this groundbreaking project, we are improving conditions and quality of life for Steamboat Square families. I am grateful to our partners at NYSERDA and the Albany Housing Authority for working together with my office to protect New Yorkers’ health and wellbeing.”

The funding for this project is provided by NYSERDA’s Multifamily Performance Program, by National Grid’s New York State Clean Heat program, and by a 2005 settlement, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) obtained against the Ohio Edison Company. The project is expected to be completed by end of 2023.