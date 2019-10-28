Albany home goes all out for Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost 25 years, the Barnes family has been decorating their home on Manning Blvd for Halloween. For them, it’s all about tradition.

From lights to inflatable creatures, the decorations get bigger and bigger every year.

Stopping, honking and staring is a common occurrence this time of the year, according to Jeanne Barnes. She says they’re used to it.

Come Halloween night, the family will host almost a thousand trick-or-treaters! Jeanne makes sure they are set on the candy front well in advance of October 31st.