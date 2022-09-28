The quilted jacket was originally designed to be functional and warm. They used to be stuffed with goose down but are now made with vegan materials.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will be holding their “Cash for Coats” drive, looking to help the city’s children in need with the cold weather quickly approaching. Over the past 14 years, the City of Albany and its partners have distributed over 12,000 new, high-quality winter coats, as well as other winter accessories to the children of the city.

The drive reached a record number of donations in 2021, and making donations is now easier than ever. Those interested in donating can donate online at the City of Albany’s Office of Cultural Affairs website, or text 518COATS to 41444. Checks can be mailed along with this form.

All donations are being asked to be made by Friday, November 4, so the city can begin purchasing new coats. One hundred percent of contributions will go toward the purchase of winter clothing.