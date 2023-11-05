ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – A new project at Albany High School is helping uncover answers about the school’s rich history. One group of volunteers is using stained-glass windows to inspire a new generation of students.

Led by the City School District of Albany Board of Education, a group of about 20 volunteers are studying the origins of the stained-glass windows. They originally were displayed in the first Albany High building, which served students at the corner of Eagle and Columbia streets from 1876-1913.

After the research is completed, the committee will select three of the windows to be installed at Albany High School during its final stage of renovation. The group is scheduled to provide recommendations to the board’s Facilities Committee by Nov. 10, and the full board plans to review the recommendations at its Nov. 16 meeting.

“I just really love the idea that thousands and thousands of students for many generations are going to be looking at these, while they’re at school. It’s just such a momentous occasion,” said Hassan Elminyawi from the City School District of Albany Board of Education.

The last step of the project is for the group to find a new home for the remaining 13 windows not selected for installation in the high school. To learn more about the project, email stainedglass@albany.k12.ny.us.