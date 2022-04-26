ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany High School robotics team and their robot Rein finished No. 23 out of 76 teams in their division on Friday at the 2022 FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston. Their final record was six wins, three losses, and one tie after two intense days of competition Thursday and Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

While in Houston, teams also visited the Houston Downtown Aquarium, took a tour of NASA, and did some sightseeing. A total of 459 teams, primarily from the United States but from as far away as India, took part in the competition.

The Albany High School team returned Monday night. Albany City Schools took to Facebook to congratulate them, offering a “huge round of applause” to both the team and Rein.