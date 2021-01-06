Albany High School hosting blood drive Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany High School has partnered with the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York to hold a blood drive. It will be the school’s second blood-donation drive of the year.
The blood drive will be held on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school library, located at 700 Washington Avenue.
In order to give blood, all donors must:
- Register in advance
- Follow COVID safety measures:
- Mask wearing
- COVID screening
- Temperature checks
Students, teachers, and other staff organized the school’s second of three annual blood drives. This is the tenth year in a row that they are competing to collect the most pints of blood to earn scholarship money from the Red Cross.
The Red Cross says that about 20% of the blood used in the U.S. is donated by students. They say one donation can save up to three lives.
