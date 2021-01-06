Albany High School hosting blood drive Thursday

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany High School has partnered with the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York to hold a blood drive. It will be the school’s second blood-donation drive of the year.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school library, located at 700 Washington Avenue.

In order to give blood, all donors must:

  • Register in advance
  • Follow COVID safety measures:
    • Mask wearing
    • COVID screening
    • Temperature checks

Students, teachers, and other staff organized the school’s second of three annual blood drives. This is the tenth year in a row that they are competing to collect the most pints of blood to earn scholarship money from the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says that about 20% of the blood used in the U.S. is donated by students. They say one donation can save up to three lives.

