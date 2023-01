ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to city police spokesman Steve Smith, Albany High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. The building was also cleared, Smith said after a bomb threat was called in around 7:15 a.m.

At this time, there is no credible threat to the school, Smith said. The lockdown and evacuation procedures were put in place as a precaution.

The school was on lockdown for about an hour and reopened around 8:15 a.m. Classes are running as normal, officials said.