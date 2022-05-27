ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2022 Capital Region Heart Walk and Run first in-person event since 2019 moves to a new location set for Sunday, June 5. The event which seeks to raise $600,000 to help the American Heart Association (AHA) will be held at the W. Averell Harriman State Office Campus.

According to officials, AHA has provided $1.5 million in research for the Capital Region. The AHA has been successful in getting additional state funding for the Double Up Food Bucks program, a SNAP benefit, and requiring an extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage by one year they noted.

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate. Attendees are invited to celebrate along with heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity to inspire their heart health.

This year’s walk will include 6-year-old Gabe Greenberg, who was born with two congenital heart defects, and Chris Duwe, senior vice president of risk management at SEFCU to honor Mary St. Germain, who had been the facility operator until her unexpected death of a heart attack. Duwe’s heart walk team, ‘Miles for Mary,’ has already raised $28, 793.97

The schedule of activities begins as follows:

7 a.m. Run registration opens.

8 a.m. 5K Run.

9 a.m. Walk activities include Kids Zone with face painting, crafts, CPR demos, blood pressure screenings, health information, Snacks, and more.

10:15 a.m. Walk program begins, followed by the 3-mile walk.

For information or to register, visit CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org.