Albany Health Department warning of potential COVID cluster

2020 electron microscope image of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Health says they are currently investigating a COVID-19 cluster associated with DePaula Chevrolet at 785 Central Avenue.

In light of illnesses identified in connection with the dealership, the Department of Health advised management to close the location for two weeks.

If you have visited the site since September 20 and are concerned about potential exposure, contact the Department of Health at (518) 447-4659.

