Albany gun offender gets 12-year sentence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office announced that Kyante Sealey, 21, of Albany was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The DA characterizes Sealey as a repeat offender. He has a laundry list of weapons alleged offenses that run a range from trying to sell and possess weapons illegally to burglary and shootings, according to law enforcement.

Sealey pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in November to resolve several open cases. Police say they caught him with illegal handguns four separate times since August 2019, and that he was brandishing the weapon and even firing at people in three of those episodes.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019, he shot someone in the leg with what the DA called a semiautomatic handgun near South Pearl Street and Westerlo Street. Then, close to noon on April 12, 2020, he was caught with an illegal, loaded firearm near Orange Street and Lexington Avenue.

Just a few days later, at around 11 a.m. on April 15, he shot at a moving vehicle near Lexington Avenue with another weapon he had illegally. No injuries were reported. But the very next day, April 16, they caught him with another gun—a loaded .22 caliber revolver—during a traffic stop. After pulling him over near Second Street, they found the gun hidden in his pants.