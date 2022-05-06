ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Tulip Festival this year will feature its first-ever ‘Sustainable Albany Tent’ Saturday and Sunday, May 7, 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tent will host more than a dozen environmentally-focused organizations from the Capital Region.

The Albany Office of Cultural Affairs has partnered with the Albany Office of Sustainability to organize this event and bring together green organizations to provide environmental sustainability mini-workshops. The event will host eight half-hour workshops over two days which will cover topics ranging from beekeeping to composting to going solar, in addition to topics of climate change in the Capital Region.

These workshops will provide important information on such topics as the Albany Composts and Recycling Programs, lead water pipe replacement, and how to access subsidies and discounts on energy efficiency. Additional topics will include community solar subscriptions, urban farming, plus local planning initiatives such as The Patroon Greenway Project and Albany Waterfront Access, Vitality, and Economic Strategy.

The Sustainable Albany Tent will be set up on the east side of the Moses statue by Artist’s Row. Officials said ‘Zero Waste Stations’ will be set up throughout the park so that event-goers can separate out their food scraps for composting and their recyclables.

A full list of green organizations and mini-workshops include: