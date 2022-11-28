ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, gasoline prices dropped coast to coast last week. In the Capital Region, the average price tag at the pump dropped 9.7 cents—making $3.82 per gallon the new standard. That number is about half a cent lower than a month ago, but still 30 cents higher than in November 2021.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the Capital Region was priced at $3.38 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.09 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State stood at $2.97, while the highest was $4.59.

The average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents nationally in the past week, averaging $3.52 per gallon on Monday. That number is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago but still stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” said De Haan in a written statement. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”