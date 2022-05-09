ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany, average gasoline prices in the area have risen by 18.4 cents per gallon in just one week, averaging $4.48 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Albany are 29 cents per gallon higher than they were in April and stand just over $1.50 a gallon higher than in 2021. The price of diesel has risen by 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.52 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas station in Albany was priced at $4.21 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.75 per gallon, a difference of 54 cents. The lowest price in the state was $3.88 while the highest was $5.29, a difference of $1.41 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon over the course of a week, averaging $4.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gas prices in Albany over the past 10 years: