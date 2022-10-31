ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drivers in Upstate New York are dealing with yet another rise in gas prices within the last week. Gas prices went up 14.1 cents in Albany with the average now listed at $3.86 per gallon.

For some additional context, GasBuddy says prices in Albany are now 22.9 cents higher than a month ago. That number is good for a 35.9-cent spike from this time last year.

This comes as the national average has fallen for three straight weeks, reaching $3.72 per gallon on Monday. Prices at the pump have taken a 4.7-cent dip across the nation in the past week, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there are definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years: