ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The average price of gas in the Albany area has fallen 7.1 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. This brings the average to $4.79 per gallon.

Prices in Albany are 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.76 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $4.49 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.05 per gallon, a difference of 56 cents. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.36 per gallon while the highest was $6.93 per gallon, a difference of $2.57.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 56 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany

June 6, 2021: $3.03 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.04 per gallon)

June 6, 2020: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.02 per gallon)

June 6, 2019: $2.76 per gallon(U.S. Average: $2.77 per gallon)

June 6, 2018: $2.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.94 per gallon)

June 6, 2017: $2.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36 per gallon)

June 6, 2016: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36 per gallon)

June 6, 2015: $2.80 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.76 per gallon)

June 6, 2014: $3.77 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.66 per gallon)

June 6, 2013: $3.61 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

June 6, 2012: $3.73 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.56 per gallon)

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”