ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The decline in gasoline prices has officially lasted five straight weeks, with Albany seeing a 16-cent decrease in its average over the last week, according to GasBuddy. On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas had fallen to $3.57 per gallon in the Capital Region, a 40-cent dip from a month ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $2.97 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon, a whopping difference of $1.22 per gallon. The lowest price in New York on Sunday was $2.69 while the highest was $4.39, an even bigger difference of $1.70.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 on Monday. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 12, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

December 12, 2019: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 12, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

December 12, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

December 12, 2016: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

December 12, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 12, 2014: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

December 12, 2013: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 12, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.”