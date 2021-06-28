Albany gas prices continue to rise

Albany County
Posted:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany gas prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Gas prices in Albany are 7.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 86.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.85/g while the most expensive is $3.23/g.

The national average has also risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week and is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price. With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

