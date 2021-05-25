Albany FireWolves announce new vaccine incentive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 12 to 15-year-olds now have a chance to score free tickets to an Albany FireWolves game. Albany County is teaming up with the new lacrosse team for a vaccine incentive program.
The first 1,000 eligible kids who get vaccinated at one of the county’s vaccine PODs will get a free ticket.
As of May 25, more than 52% of Albany County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is over 71%.
Upcoming Albany County vaccine clinics:
Albany CAP Center – Pfizer
55 Eagle St, Albany, NY
Wednesday, May 26 from 1:30-4 p.m.
The Church of Saint Patrick – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143
Wednesday, May 26 from 4–7 p.m.
Northern Rivers Family of Services – Pfizer
60 Academy Road, Albany, NY
Thursday, May 27 from 12:30–3 p.m.
For registration assistance, call (518) 579-3501
West Hill Refugee Welcome Center – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
104 Ontario Street, Albany
Tuesday, June 1 from 4–7 p.m.