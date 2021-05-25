Albany FireWolves announce new vaccine incentive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 12 to 15-year-olds now have a chance to score free tickets to an Albany FireWolves game. Albany County is teaming up with the new lacrosse team for a vaccine incentive program.

The first 1,000 eligible kids who get vaccinated at one of the county’s vaccine PODs will get a free ticket.

As of May 25, more than 52% of Albany County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is over 71%.

Upcoming Albany County vaccine clinics:

Albany CAP Center – Pfizer

55 Eagle St, Albany, NY

Wednesday, May 26 from 1:30-4 p.m.

The Church of Saint Patrick – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143

Wednesday, May 26 from 4–7 p.m.

Northern Rivers Family of Services – Pfizer

60 Academy Road, Albany, NY

Thursday, May 27 from 12:30–3 p.m.

For registration assistance, call (518) 579-3501

West Hill Refugee Welcome Center – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

104 Ontario Street, Albany

Tuesday, June 1 from 4–7 p.m.