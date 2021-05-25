Albany FireWolves announce new vaccine incentive

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 12 to 15-year-olds now have a chance to score free tickets to an Albany FireWolves game. Albany County is teaming up with the new lacrosse team for a vaccine incentive program.

The first 1,000 eligible kids who get vaccinated at one of the county’s vaccine PODs will get a free ticket.

As of May 25, more than 52% of Albany County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is over 71%.

Upcoming Albany County vaccine clinics:

Albany CAP Center – Pfizer
55 Eagle St, Albany, NY
Wednesday, May 26 from 1:30-4 p.m.

The Church of Saint Patrick – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143
Wednesday, May 26 from 4–7 p.m.

Northern Rivers Family of Services – Pfizer
60 Academy Road, Albany, NY
Thursday, May 27 from 12:30–3 p.m.
For registration assistance, call (518) 579-3501

West Hill Refugee Welcome Center – Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
104 Ontario Street, Albany
Tuesday, June 1 from 4–7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire