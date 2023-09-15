ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven Albany firefighters were promoted during a ceremony Friday morning. The department welcomed a new deputy chief, battalion chief, captains and lieutenants.

Family members and other firefighters were in attendance to provide support as they officially begin their new leadership roles.

“Firefighters will look to them as examples,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “The importance they place on safety, training, professionalism, and respect will set the standard for this department.”

The department also recognized another lieutenant who was promoted in 2022 and was serving in the military during last year’s ceremony.