ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vice President of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, and 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department, Edward J. Verhoff passed away on Saturday, November 12. City leaders remembered Ed as a fierce advocate for his union, who made time for several community-based organizations despite his busy firefighting schedule.

Ed served as Scoutmaster at Boy Scout Troop 1083, where his two sons are nearing the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a Hibernian, the 14th ward leader in Albany, and was heavily involved in the Albany County Democratic Committee.

His last assignment was to the rescue squad, stationed at the Arbor Hill Fire Station on C platoon. “Anyone that worked with Ed, knew they were going to laugh,” remembered a colleague. “He loved the firehouse and loved the guys he worked with.”

“On behalf of the entire City of Albany, it is with a very heavy heart we acknowledge the passing of Albany Fire Department Firefighter Ed Verhoff,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Ed was the consummate public servant and always brought a smile to the face of everyone who interacted with him.”

Mayor Sheehan ordered all flags in the City of Albany to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, to honor Ed and his service to the city. He was 46 years old.

A wake for Ed will be held this Thursday, November 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell Street in Albany. A Roman Catholic mass will be held on Friday, November 18, also at the parish.