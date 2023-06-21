ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at a home on the 300-block of Second Avenue Wednesday evening. Firefighters arrived at approximately 6:40 p.m. to a fire spreading in the rear of the structure.

The fire quickly spread up the back staircase into the second floor. Chief Gregory tells NEWS10 that the fire was especially stubborn due to the layers of roofing.

Two firefighters were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, along with one civilian with a non-fire related medical issue. They have since been treated and released.