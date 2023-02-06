ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.
Below are the new members of the Albany fire department. As of today, February 6, these new members will begin their training at the Albany Fire Academy.
- Emilio Genzano
- Joseph Kitchener
- Ryan Katinas
- Sean Hunter
- Zephaniah Kozakiewicz
- William Balfe
- Jon Wilbur
- Ryan Brennan
- Charles Staffieri
- John Schatz
- Colton White
- Matthew Furlong
- Nicholas Walker
- Erik Wullum
- Adam Zeilman
- Matthew Tedford
- Matt Barranca