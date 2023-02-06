17 new members of the Albany fire department during the ceremony

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.

Below are the new members of the Albany fire department. As of today, February 6, these new members will begin their training at the Albany Fire Academy.