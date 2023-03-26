ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory released a statement expressing his pride in firefighters’ efforts in conquering the fire at the former Doane Stuart School that happened on Thursday. In his statement, Chief Gregory mentioned the professionalism and teamwork of those on the scene and the response from concerned residents following the blaze.

Chief Gregory’s full statement is as follows:

To close out his statement, Chief Gregory says “I truly could not be more proud to say that WE ARE ALBANY’S BRAVEST. WE ARE THE ALBANY FIRE DEPARTMENT.”

The fire is still under investigation at this time.