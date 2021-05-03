Albany Film Festival is celebration of talent in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, the Albany Film Festival is underway! After having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural festival is taking place April 24 through May 3.

Presented by the NYS Writers Institute, the festival is a hybrid of virtual and in-person events.

The festival features online panel discussions, workshops, and conversations with film producers, filmmakers, and screenwriters. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Albany Film Fest website.

As part of the festival the 195-foot-wide west side of UAlbany’s Science Library building is lit up as part of the “Passages” multimedia display. “Passages” celebrates Albany’s rich film history.

Showings are held every 30 minutes from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 30, through Monday, May 3. Registration is required.

All Albany Film Festival events are free and open to the public.

The Director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany, Paul Grondahl, released a statement on the festivals’ return:

“The Albany Film Festival will celebrate the rich heritage of filmmaking in the Capital Region, inspire young filmmakers to tell their stories and reinforce the connection between storytelling and cinema. This inaugural event is revamped and rescheduled due to the pandemic. After a terrible year, we need the uplift and shared experience of the Albany Film Festival more than ever.”

PAUL GRONDAHL, DIRECTOR OF THE NEW YORK STATE WRITERS INSTITUTE AT THE UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY

