Albany Film Festival is celebration of talent in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, the Albany Film Festival is underway! After having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural festival is taking place April 24 through May 3.

Presented by the NYS Writers Institute, the festival is a hybrid of virtual and in-person events.

The festival features online panel discussions, workshops, and conversations with film producers, filmmakers, and screenwriters. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Albany Film Fest website.

As part of the festival the 195-foot-wide west side of UAlbany’s Science Library building is lit up as part of the “Passages” multimedia display. “Passages” celebrates Albany’s rich film history.

Showings are held every 30 minutes from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 30, through Monday, May 3. Registration is required.

All Albany Film Festival events are free and open to the public.

The Director of the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany, Paul Grondahl, released a statement on the festivals’ return: