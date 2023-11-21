ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Craig L. Tremaroli was named the new special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office. Director Christopher Wray made the announcement on Monday.

Before joining the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Tremaroli earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from the University of Central Florida. He was a police officer and detective in Florida.

According to the FBI, Tremaroli joined the FBI as a special agent, working in violent crime, gang, and transnational organized crime investigations at the Indianapolis Field Office. In 2015, Tremaroli was the program manager of the Criminal Covert Operations Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters and was promoted to Unit Chief of the National Covert Operations Section in 2016.

Tremaroli has experience serving as the Safe Street Task Force Coordinator and a member of the SWAT Team. In 2018, he became a supervisory special agent in the Kansas City Field Office over the crimes against children, human trafficking, and civil rights programs. In 2020, he moved to the National Security Branch and supervised the International Terrorism Squad and the Joint Terrorism Taskforce.

He was promoted to the assistant special agent in charge of the Kansas City Field Office’s Criminal Branch in 2020, and in 2022, he was promoted to section chief in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters.