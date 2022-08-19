WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet. They said they pulled over Zaquon C. Woody, 27, around 19th Street and Second Avenue at about 1:27 a.m.

At first, Woody allegedly gave officers a fake name. Through a brief investigation, he was identified and charged with criminal impersonation.

Police also said that Woody was wanted for failing to appear at a September 2021 sentencing hearing in Albany County Court. The sentencing traced back to a domestic dispute in April 2020, when Woody was charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun in Watervliet. He pleaded guilty to a felony gun possession charge on June 29, 2021.

Woody was jailed without bail at the Albany County Correctional Facility after Tuesday’s arrest. The 2020 charge was not his first run-in with police, either.

In March 2011, Woody was convicted of second-degree robbery, spent three years in state prison, and was paroled in May 2014. According to police, Woody violated parole repeatedly, worth many additional years of jail time. His parole concluded in June 2019, less than a year before he was arrested for the 2020 domestic incident.