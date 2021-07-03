Albany FBI seeks Citizens Academy nominees

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, joined by local law enforcement officials, speaks during a news conference at the FBI Albany Field Office on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FBI’s Albany office is planning the return of its Citizens Academy. Interested members of the community can nominate each other for the program until Friday, July 9.

“It’s such an incredible program/opportunity and we’re thrilled to have it back up and running after having to hit pause during the pandemic,” says Sarah Ruane, FBI public affairs specialist.

Nominations may be submitted by FBI employees, Citizens Academy graduates, community leaders, or anyone who self-nominates. The nomination form is available online, and candidates must meet certain criteria:

In good standing in the community

Recognized business, religious, or community leader

Live and/or work within the division’s jurisdiction

21 or older

Consent to background investigation and fingerprint checks

Must attend all sessions

The course is set for Wednesday evenings at the bureau’s McCarty Avenue office from September 15 to October 20.

The program is meant to give the community a better understanding of FBI Albany’s work. Business, religious, civic, and community leaders gain insight into the structure, operations, and services at the field office. The stated goal of the FBI Citizens Academy giving an inside look at federal law enforcement in the community with education and frank discussion.