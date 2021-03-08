Albany father sentenced after daughter shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gregorie Smith, Jr., 55, of Albany was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in November. Albany District Attorney David Soares said he was sentenced to 3.5 years on Wednesday.

After serving his sentence at state prison, he must serve three more years of post-release supervision. Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which is considered a class D armed violent felony.

The incident took place in June, when Smith and his 14-year-old son were in his son’s bedroom. Smith was handling an illegally possessed firearm that discharged, and the bullet went through the wall. His daughter, who was struck in the back by the bullet, went through surgery for her injuries, and ultimately survived.

The police investigation determined that Smith had multiple previous felony convictions which made possessing the weapon illegal. It was recovered from hiding in the backyard of the Smith home.

Soares announced the sentencing as an example of the court’s schedules slowly getting back on track.