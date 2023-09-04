ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan has announced that the spray pads in Albany will remain open for two additional days due to forecasted high heat indexes. Labor Day usually marks the final day of the spray pad season.

The spray pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 5 and September 6. Spray pads can be located at the following parks:

Albany Spray Pads

• Black Lives Matter Park

• Colonie St. Park

• Hackett Park

• Lincoln Park

• North Swan St. Park

• Rosemont Park

• Sheridan Park

• Westland Hills Park

“With the heat index rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool. It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.” said Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

The Krank Park, Ridgefield Park and Swinburne Park pads are currently closed for repairs. Residents are reminded that if they feel overcome by the heat that they should make their way to a cool, shaded location and dial 911.