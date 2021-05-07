Albany Empire hosting tryouts for dance team

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Empire announced Cristina Uzzo as the new coach of the Empire dance team and that they will be holding tryouts for the upcoming season. Tryouts will be held virtually and submissions are open until Tuesday, May 11.

Dance team tryouts are open to all aspiring performers ages 18 and over. Submissions require a head shot, full body shot, brief description of any dance experience and a 1-minute improv video to showcase ability, style, and flexibility.

Video should include a split, kick, leap, leg hold and any other unique talents. Any interested performers can send their submissions to albanyempresses@albanyempirenal.com to be considered.

“I’m so excited for this new adventure!” said Coach Uzzo. “I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember so I’m thrilled to share my experience and flare with our future team. This announcement gives our fans one more thing to cheer for at the upcoming games so I’m glad we can bring that to the table.”

Uzzo is no stranger to the arena football life. She began her arena career with the Albany Conquest Treasures Dance Team, where she was a member from from 2002-2005. She is currently a dance instructor and competition dance teacher for jazz, hip-hop, and lyrical dance. She is also the owner of two local businesses, CMP Photography and Cristina’s Costumes.