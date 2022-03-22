ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Wednesday, March 23, there are four emergency no parking restrictions listed for Albany. The Albany Police Department said vehicles in violation of the restrictions could be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.
Upcoming restrictions:
- On Wednesday, March 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ormond Street from 4 Ormond Street to Western avenue for AWD vehicles.
- On Wednesday, March 23 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of North Pearl Street from 15-17 North Pearl Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Wednesday, March 23 at 7 a.m. until Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Street just west of Ten Broeck Street for a lift and service vehicles.
- Beginning March 23 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, March 27 at 11:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Sheridan Avenue just west of Eagle Street for a bus.