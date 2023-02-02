Police say they found this handgun at the Leonard Place home. (Photo: Albany Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men have been charged with handgun possession following a fight at their Leonard Place home, according to a spokesperson for Albany Police. It happened Tuesday, January 31, around 10:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, one of the men told them that the other had threatened to grab a handgun and shoot him. An illegally possessed .380 caliber pistol was found in the house, police said, and both men were arrested.

Marc Dudley, 52, was charged with one count of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released.

Shatiek Wilkerson, 30, was charged with one count each of second-and-third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was also arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and bail was set at $80,000.