ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men were arrested Sunday night after an alleged shooting on Second Street. Jean Rosario-Rodriguez, 28, and Tommy Falu-Garcia, 36, face charges.

Albany Police say around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they say they saw evidence of gunshots fired and began investigating.

Police say they saw a car associated with the shots fired incident parked unattended on the 300 Clinton Avenue Block. They say further information through the investigation resulted in them recovering a loaded 9mm handgun nearby.

Police say they saw two people walking in the area of Clinton and Lexington Avenues and stopped them as part of the investigation. Both were eventually identified as suspects in the shooting and were taken into custody. Police reported no injuries resulting from the shooting.

Rosario-Rodriguez charges:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Falu-Garcia charges:

Tampering with evidence

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.