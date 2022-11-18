ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.

Myers also agreed to forfeit $40,050 in profit that he had made selling the drugs. When he was sentenced, Senior United States District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn also ordered Myers to serve a five-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Myers was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.