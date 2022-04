ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Distilling Company unveiled its new headquarters are Monday in Albany’s West End. The expansion of the company’s manufacturing operations and tasting room is being supported, in part, by $100,000 from National Grid.

The new headquarters will be built on Montgomery Street. It will replace the current Third Street location.

Albany Distilling opened in 2011 and became the first licensed distillery to open in Albany since prohibition.