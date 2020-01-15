Albany dines out at the food and wine festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 11th annual Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival begins Thursday at the Capital Center. The popular fair is a showcase of local restaurants, chefs, and innovative cuisine, and lasts from January 16 to 18.

The event promotes over 70 restaurants and chefs, over 100 wines, and over 150 spirits and craft beers.

Food events like panels, demonstrations, seminars, and competitions vie with innovative kitchen gadgets, exotic ingredients, far-out flavors, and fresh cooking techniques to grab the attention of foodies from all over the region. Highlighting upstate food and wine culture, the festival also educates consumers on healthy and sustainable agricultural practices and ideas.

Several different price points, from general admission to VIP, offer attendees different levels of participation.

Besides good eating, event organizers prioritize the support and preservation of the lively capital region art scene. Subtitled “wine and dine for the arts,” the Food and Wine Festival sustainably funds the local creative community by donating all profit directly to deserving area nonprofit arts organizations.