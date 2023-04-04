The Department of Public Works has installed a detour that pedestrians can use to continue using the Helderberg Hudson Rail Trail.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As work continues to replace the railway bridge over Route 85 in Slingerlands, the Department of Public Works has installed a detour that pedestrians can use to continue using the Helderberg Hudson Rail Trail. The detour leads pedestrians down a stone dust surface to a crossing over Route 85/New Scotland Road, and then up to rejoin the trail.

Cyclists are advised to walk their bikes to avoid conflicts with pedestrians, joggers, pets on leashes, and small children. Signage is adequate and will present only a moderate delay for users. Both embankments are described to be rather steep, and one has a blind curve.

The DPW also says walkers and cyclists should anticipate the detour to be closed at times. Meanwhile, motor vehicle traffic has been routed around the rail trail. Drivers are warned of potential jam-ups at the Kenmore Avenue and Cherry Avenue intersection.