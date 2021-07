ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Albany in relation to recent gun violence. The state of emergency allows for a place to be shut down without holding a city meeting.

Cafe Hollywood is being shut down because Mayor Kathy Sheehan said it has been at the center of 20 calls to police within the last three months.

The city is also asking the state to take away its liquor license.