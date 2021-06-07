Albany CSD asks for public input on federal funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany City School District is scheduled to receive $32.8 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds through the American Recovery Plan (ARP). These funds will be available to the school district through September 2024.

ARP investments require a community engagement process. The district is giving the community an opportunity to provide input on how to use these funds.

The district has created a survey for families, faculty and staff, and community members to provide input that will help prioritize how the district will use its ARP funds.

The district asks that the survey be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

ARP community forums

The district also is planning three virtual community forums to provide more information about potential uses of ARP funds, and to gather additional feedback. You can follow the calendar links below to watch the forums on the district’s YouTube channel:

You can provide feedback in advance of the forums or live by using the Feedback form.