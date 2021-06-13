Albany crowns 2021 Tulip Queen

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the 2021 Tulip Queen on Sunday. Ashanti’ Bishop, 21, of Latham was crowned in a ceremony that also recognized several young women in the Tulip Court.

Bishop will work with the four other members of the Albany Tulip Court—themselves finalists for the crown—on community service projects and literacy programs. The five women were chosen from a group of dozens of nominees based on volunteer service, commitment to the local community, and leadership skills.

Tulip Queen Bishop studies early childhood and special education as a junior at the College of Saint Rose. She is a participant in New York’s Best Buddies Friendship Program and a member of the school’s Honor Society. During her reign, she reportedly hopes to promote unity and raise awareness about mental health issues in the community.

Mayor Sheehan introduced Queen Bishop at a press conference in Washington Square Park. The other members of the Tulip Court were also introduced, including:

  • Aadya Kaushik, 22, of Loudonville
  • Sierra Liotta, 20, of Guilderland
  • Allison Moser, 20, of Guilderland
  • Andrea Thomas, 18, of Albany

This year is the 72nd Tulip Court. The program first started in 1949.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire