Albany crowns 2021 Tulip Queen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the 2021 Tulip Queen on Sunday. Ashanti’ Bishop, 21, of Latham was crowned in a ceremony that also recognized several young women in the Tulip Court.

Bishop will work with the four other members of the Albany Tulip Court—themselves finalists for the crown—on community service projects and literacy programs. The five women were chosen from a group of dozens of nominees based on volunteer service, commitment to the local community, and leadership skills.

Tulip Queen Bishop studies early childhood and special education as a junior at the College of Saint Rose. She is a participant in New York’s Best Buddies Friendship Program and a member of the school’s Honor Society. During her reign, she reportedly hopes to promote unity and raise awareness about mental health issues in the community.

Mayor Sheehan introduced Queen Bishop at a press conference in Washington Square Park. The other members of the Tulip Court were also introduced, including:

Aadya Kaushik, 22, of Loudonville

Sierra Liotta, 20, of Guilderland

Allison Moser, 20, of Guilderland

Andrea Thomas, 18, of Albany

This year is the 72nd Tulip Court. The program first started in 1949.