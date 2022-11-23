ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County “Cares about our Veterans Coat Drive” reached its goal. The final delivery of coats was donated to area veterans along with their families at the Veterans Miracle Center and HATAS. Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy was on hand to help unload bags of coats with veterans and the Best Cleaners crew at the Veterans Miracle Center. Best Cleaners will continue to accept coats throughout the winter for future distribution.

“I want to thank everyone who donated a new or gently used coat to help a veteran and his or her family,” said County Executive McCoy. “It’s because of our generous community that we were able to collect 1,000 coats that were cleaned by Best Cleaners. That was our goal. Our partners at HATAS and the Veterans Miracle Center are distributing these coats. Thank you to Tim and Catherine McCann at Best Cleaners for their continued support.”