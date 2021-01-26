Albany County unveils new streamlined civil service portal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy unveiled a new, streamlined civil service application and exam portal for the county. The state-of-the-art digital portal is meant to advance local public works job-hunting into the 21st century while simplifying the process.

“Anyone looking to work with Albany County or one of our more than 35 towns, villages, schools, police departments and special districts can now apply and pay for Civil Service exams on their computer or phone,” said McCoy.

Also on Tuesday, McCoy instituted a waiver of exam fees for military veterans.

“Applicants will now be able to review job specifications, test scores, and their ranking on the Certified Eligible Lists in one place online, and even receive notifications when new exams are announced. A virtually paperless system means more staff can work remotely during the pandemic, we’re producing less waste and the entire system is more efficient. And I’m proud to say that we are now waiving the exam fees for our veterans to reduce barriers to employment,” said McCoy.

Albany County’s Department of Civil Service will still accept traditional, physical copies of applications going forward. This way, they can ensure that those without computer access can still apply. Computers will also be available to the public (once county offices reopen to the public) and at job fairs. The Civil Service Department will also accept cash for civil service exam fees, with the goal of increasing access to all individuals.

Applicants still must take the actual exam in person. Before this new electronic system, applications were handwritten and submitted on paper. Correspondence with applicants was previously through the post office, with records filed on paper.