ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County officials unveiled new sustainability programs ahead of Earth Day. It includes a new design for reusable tote bags, which were funded through fees collected for paper and plastic bags.

The county also partnered with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to collect data on greenhouse gas emissions from county buildings and local businesses. Officials hope the data will help them identify the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Globally, our emissions continue to increase. We are not solving this global problem,” Albany County Legislator William Reinhardt said. “It’s a global problem, but it requires action at every level of government, so think global, act local.”

The county published a draft of its Climate Resiliency Plan earlier in the year to look at ways to reduce environmental impact and protect the county from the effects of climate change.