ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy released his budget proposal for 2024. The proposal is for a total of $819 million. This is up more than eight percent compared to the 2023 budget.

The county executive said it includes funding for mental health and addiction treatment as well as affordable housing. There would also be a ten percent yearly reduction in property tax rates, and county employees would receive a three percent salary increase and more health benefits.

“We are living within our means, we are expanding the services people used in this county, and we are adding services by still reducing the tax levy by 28% since 2014,” McCoy said.

The budget announced also forecasts a 12 percent increase in sales tax revenue compared to last year.