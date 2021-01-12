Albany County tops own record for positive cases, officials warn normalcy not expected until fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced an increase of 351 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday. This is a new daily record for the county.

Two residents also passed away with COVID-19: A woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s. The death toll for the county now stands at 256 since the outbreak began.

The county is also working through the first phases of the vaccine rollout. McCoy says his office was inundated with calls on Monday, some from New York City residents wanting to come upstate to get their shot. McCoy emphasized that his priority is getting the vaccine out to people who live in Albany County, particularly elderly populations.

While the vaccine has been hailed as the “light at the end of the tunnel” for the pandemic, McCoy said we should be mentally prepared to not feel “normalcy” until September or October.

There have been 14,564 positive cases in the county to date, and the five-day average for new daily positives is 279. There 1,948 active cases in the county.

Among the new positives, one traveled out of state, 21 live or work in a health care setting, 42 reported close contact with other positives, and 287 did not have a clear source of infection. Of the 43,935 who’ve complete quarantine so far, 12,616 tested positive and recovered. There are now 3,154 people under mandatory quarantine, and 390 were listed as recoveries since Monday.

Fifteen people were hospitalized overnight, with 155 total county residents hospitalized from the virus. Of those, eight are in the ICU.