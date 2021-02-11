Albany County to host MLK food drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Legislative Black Caucus, Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce and Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy are holding the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Food Drive to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern N.Y.

The food drive will take place on February 11, with two separate locations at different times. The first will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Albany County Department of Health and Mental Health Complex on Green St. The second location is the Stewart’s Shop at 875 New Scotland Ave. between 3 – 5 p.m. Monetary donations to the Food Bank are also accepted.

Much needed items include: