Albany County tire recycling day

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County residents will have the chance to recycle their old tires for free. The event will be Tuesday, October 1 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There is a limit of 25 tires per household and the tires must be from a car or light truck. You can drop-off the tires at 449 New Salem Road in Voorheesville.

You must fill out this form and mail it to Albany County SWCD at 24 Martin Road, Voorheesville NY 12186. The form must be in by Friday, September 20. If you have any questions you can call the district at 518-765-7923.

The tires must not be cut and have to be relatively clean. It must be the tire only, no rims will be accepted. They are also asking people to not get out of their car while waiting to unload their tires.